WLET - Brenda Hutchins

Nothing of note

Thank you for your courage in reporting honest assessments on both former President Trump and Sen. Richard Burr.

Burr previously did very little wrong; he simply did nothing. Or at least nothing of note other than some questionable real estate dealings. But now that over 400,000 Americans have died of COVID and Burr said nothing publicly to reveal this tsunami of a disease, I think he owes us a little something — a little something for his 28 years on the government payroll and the handsome retirement package he will have for the rest of his life. By my account, he owes us a vote. He needs to stand up and acknowledge that numerous recounts and court proceedings have established that we had an honest election and Trump was indeed the loser.

Secondly, he needs to address the horror of so many Americans being so brainwashed by Trump that they thought they were doing their duty by storming the nation’s capital like a bunch of thugs from a third-world nation. Burr needs to stand up and be counted before we let Trump off the hook and end up spending millions of dollars on his pension, life-long security guards for him and his family, an office, free air travel, etc. for the rest of his life.

Stand like a man, Burr, and do the right thing so that we can honestly say you were worth the investment.