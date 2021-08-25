WLET - Brenda Hutchins

On the domestic side, locals are militantly debating whether or not to have a three-foot grassy strip between their sidewalks and the street (“Sidewalk plan draws criticism”). Meanwhile, both local and state representatives argue how millions of N.C. tax dollars are spent on the details of high school sports, as though that is of primary value in how we educate our young citizens (“Proposal to disband NCHSAA returns”). Who knows if they might enter their careers and be expected to tackle a competitor to the ground or run a ball the length of corporate headquarters? Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in an “obscure” part of the world, we have American citizens as well as Afghan men, women and children risking their lives to exit Kabul before they are potentially killed by a radical sect associated with those who previously bombed the World Trade Center (“Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating”). All of this news, neatly arranged on page one, easily read before the coffee gets cold.