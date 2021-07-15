WLET - Brian Lineberry - SATURDAY

Teacher scrutiny

I see the N.C. legislature has taken up the critical race theory matter in an effort, they say, to prevent the political and social indoctrination of students regarding racism and race (“Bill pushes back against CRT,” July 15).

Those opposed say CRT is not a curriculum, therefore the Republican bill is senseless, as if an opinion and a bias has to be a packaged curriculum before it can be relayed to the minds of students who sit in that teacher's class every day. Those of us who have had children in public high school already know that teachers' and counselors' personal values and biases come through a plenty.

Teacher bias in the classroom seems mostly, not completely, unenforceable. Therefore, I propose cameras be installed in each classroom. Every day of every class recorded and kept for some period of time and made available for public review via some governed process.

Think bodycams on cops. What a far-fetched idea it seemed at first. But we decided it was necessary to satisfy public scrutiny and to hold individual officers accountable for their actions. Image us today without bodycams on cops. Why not class cams?

Brian Lineberry

East Bend