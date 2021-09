Read the bill everyone is arguing about. Regarding the effort to pass a law to regulate how far a teacher can go in forming kids' opinions on race, I would like to invite all Journal readers to visit this N.C. Legislature website and read the bill yourself (Ensuring Dignity & Nondiscrimination/Schools) on the NCLeg.gov website: https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H324v5.pdf?mc_cid=1ba59fed74&mc_eid=6170ccb568