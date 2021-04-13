WLET - Brian W. Tague - THURSDAY

Sane people

The author of the April 13 letter “Alternate ways” writes: “It seems that most activities which sane people once accepted as sound practices are now deemed racist.” To that I say, Hallelujah!

Sane people once accepted the enslavement of fellow human beings as sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that starting a civil war to defend black slavery was sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that destruction of the Greenwood District in Tulsa was sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that lynching and burning crosses to intimidate and terrorize was sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that the Tuskegee syphilis study was sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that literacy tests, poll taxes and grandfather clauses were sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that screaming racial slurs at nine high school students in Little Rock was sound practice.

Sane people once accepted that red-lining to keep minorities out of certain neighborhoods was sound practice.