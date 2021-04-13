WLET - Brian W. Tague - THURSDAY

Sane people
The author of the April 13 letter “Alternate ways” writes: “It seems that most activities which sane people once accepted as sound practices are now deemed racist.” To that I say, Hallelujah!
Sane people once accepted the enslavement of fellow human beings as sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that starting a civil war to defend black slavery was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that destruction of the Greenwood District in Tulsa was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that lynching and burning crosses to intimidate and terrorize was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that the Tuskegee syphilis study was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that literacy tests, poll taxes and grandfather clauses were sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that screaming racial slurs at nine high school students in Little Rock was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that red-lining to keep minorities out of certain neighborhoods was sound practice.
Sane people once accepted that racist imagery in children’s books was sound practice.
We now understand that these practices are not sound, they are racist. Hallelujah! We need to continuously examine our “sound practices.”
We need to accept that pulling over, arresting and often killing people “for being black” is racist. We need to accept that substandard medical care for people of color is racist. We need to accept that regressive voter laws are racist.
We need to accept that racism is systemic in our country. And we need to keep working to change that.
Brian W. Tague
Winston-Salem