WLET - Brittany Kenyon-Flatt

We deserve more

Many candidates up for election during the 2020 cycle are running campaigns as “Not-X” – “if you don’t like your current representative vote for me because I’m not them.” But we deserve more than “Not-X”; we deserve representatives who know for what, and whom, they are fighting.

Dan Besse, a democratic candidate for N.C. House District 74, is running with the goal of making progress together instead of dividing people. Today, citizens of Forsyth County face many challenges: rampant climate change causing more frequent and extreme hurricanes; a pandemic caused by COVID-19 that may lead to pre-existing conditions in virus survivors; and lack of educational resources for teachers and public schools. We need local leaders who can effectively guide us through these challenges.

Dan promises to advocate for better teacher pay (N.C. ranks 37th in the nation in teacher pay) and a more transparent budget process, so that citizens know exactly how financial resources are spent on educating our children.