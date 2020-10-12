WLET - Brittany Kenyon-Flatt

We deserve more
Many candidates up for election during the 2020 cycle are running campaigns as “Not-X” – “if you don’t like your current representative vote for me because I’m not them.” But we deserve more than “Not-X”; we deserve representatives who know for what, and whom, they are fighting.
Dan Besse, a democratic candidate for N.C. House District 74, is running with the goal of making progress together instead of dividing people. Today, citizens of Forsyth County face many challenges: rampant climate change causing more frequent and extreme hurricanes; a pandemic caused by COVID-19 that may lead to pre-existing conditions in virus survivors; and lack of educational resources for teachers and public schools. We need local leaders who can effectively guide us through these challenges.
Dan promises to advocate for better teacher pay (N.C. ranks 37th in the nation in teacher pay) and a more transparent budget process, so that citizens know exactly how financial resources are spent on educating our children.
With regard to the environment, Dan promises to protect N.C.’s natural lands and work to develop clean, renewable energy sources, helping to combat changing climates. In terms of health care, Dan promises to expand Medicaid to 600,000 eligible people in our state, while continuing to provide coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.
Voting is always your most important job as an American, and when you vote in this election, I encourage you to vote for Dan Besse, who runs on a campaign of making progress together, rather than running as “Not-X.”
Brittany Kenyon-Flatt
Winston-Salem
