WLET - Brooks Jones - THURSDAY

Greater than zero

I’m a teacher in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district. I know remote learning has been difficult for many of our families.

I have many, many questions about the logistics of returning to in-person learning, but right now I am primarily concerned about more COVID-19 deaths. Yes, there have been 25 deaths in Forsyth County for the month of September alone for a grim total of 101 since March (“Forsyth hits grim milestone for COVID-19 related deaths,” Sept. 27). It seems clear to me that sending students and staff back to school buildings during a pandemic for which there is not yet a vaccine nor herd immunity will result in even more deaths.

So I ask the members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board: how many deaths are you willing to be responsible for, in making the decision to go to Plan B (Hybrid school plan proposed,” Sept. 20)? Because whether we like it or not, I think we all know this number will be greater than zero. Are we really OK with that?

Brooks Jones

Winston-Salem