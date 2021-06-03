WLET - Bruce Bedinger - FRIDAY

The abomination of slavery and the cruel indignity of segregation are an undeniable part of our nation's history ("Unworthy judges of racial education," May 30). The question now is: Where do we go from here?

According to critical race theory, we should focus on race, specifically the differences between the races. In contrast, the civil rights movement emphasized unifying themes, such as our "common humanity" and the fact that we are all members of the human race. As the Rev. Martin Luther King said, "We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools."