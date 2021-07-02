WLET - Bruce Bedinger - MONDAY

The American version

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is "an offshoot of Marxist-oriented critical theory."

The recent testimony of Xi Van Fleet before the Loudoun County (Virginia) school board confirms that description of the theory. As a Chinese immigrant who survived Mao's Cultural Revolution, Van Fleet spoke from firsthand experience of the revolution's efforts to erase Chinese culture while imposing a totalitarian government.

"The communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people," she said. "The only difference is that they used class instead of race."

Referring to the current debate over CRT, Van Fleet observed, "This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution."

No, this is not a contrived controversy. It is a legitimate debate about what should be taught in schools. Unlike adults, children do not have the intellectual capacity to understand and evaluate abstract principles such as political views, particularly such controversial ones as CRT.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem