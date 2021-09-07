 Skip to main content
WLET - Bruce Bedinger

It’s not overturned

The new Texas law did not overturn Roe. vs. Wade ("’Roadmap’ to restricting Roe v. Wade," Sept. 4). Rather, the Supreme Court decided that the law, which prohibits abortions after the fetal heartbeat can be detected, could remain in effect for now.

The Court made it clear that it was not deciding whether or not the law is constitutional, but only if it could currently be enforced. The issue of its constitutionality will no doubt be challenged later.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

