WLET - Bruce C. Anderson

The fix

Whoever made up the crowd of jokers that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, surely many in the crowd were there "to see what happens."

Others of the same ilk as in Charlottesville and a toxic and extraneous mix of radicals borrowed legitimacy from President Trump's lies and his endless feedback loop of conspiracy, stolen election rants that took flight with Rudy Giuliani and the dictator-in-training at the Wednesday morning rally and historic four years of warped rhetoric from a disengaged president.

The final blow was a Black and a Jew elected in Georgia that turned the Senate. It was just enough to turn the stomachs of (mostly) white men full of hate that justify, even rejoice, in their angry and defiant triumph.

The fix? Impeachment takes too long. Resigning his office: never. Removal from office: the only safe option. As a democratic society, we do not have the luxury to wait until the inauguration. Trump's own shallow response that" there will be a peaceful transition of power" is his defiant and most desperate final lie.

Bruce C. Anderson

Winston-Salem