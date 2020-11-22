WLET - Bruce D. Walley - FRIDAY

Wearing masks

Masks are very important during this pandemic, but not necessarily for the reasons people believe. Anyone whom has worked in an operating room or any sterile environment realizes that if you touch your mask, you have now contaminated it.

Most people now are wearing masks, but touch things, then touch their mask multiple times to reposition it. They have now contaminated their mask. The mask will help prevent others from getting an infection from the mask wearer, but no longer is the mask a barrier to keep the wearer from getting infected from what they have touched. I suspect that this is why there has been a surge in infections, even though I see almost everyone wearing a mask when they are indoors at businesses.

The proper way to use a mask is to avoid touching it after touching anything else, then sanitize your hands with Purell or similar product before removing the mask. Wear a new mask every time you become aware that you have contaminated it.

Simply wearing a mask will not prevent you from contracting COVID-19, unless it is a well-fitted N-95 mask that you have not contaminated. But please wear one when you cannot socially distance from others to help slow the spread of this virus to them.

Bruce D. Walley

Winston-Salem