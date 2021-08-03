 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Bruce Hermann
0 Comments

WLET - Bruce Hermann

  • 0

The first promise

The first promise made by all those who work at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to its patients and families is to “keep you safe.” Those who are protesting a COVID vaccination targeted at helping to fulfill this goal (“Baptist workers protest vaccination,” Aug. 1) need to think if their actions to resist using this powerful vaccination tool are in alignment with this first promise to do all they can to keep their patients, families and fellow staff safe.

Bruce Hermann

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News