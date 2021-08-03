WLET - Bruce Hermann

The first promise
The first promise made by all those who work at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to its patients and families is to “keep you safe.” Those who are protesting a COVID vaccination targeted at helping to fulfill this goal (“Baptist workers protest vaccination,” Aug. 1) need to think if their actions to resist using this powerful vaccination tool are in alignment with this first promise to do all they can to keep their patients, families and fellow staff safe.
Bruce Hermann
Winston-Salem