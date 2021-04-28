 Skip to main content
WLET - Bryan Schroeder - SATURDAY
A forward-looking bill

I want to thank Rep. Patrick McHenry for his recent sponsorship of the International Nuclear Energy Financing Act (H.R. 1646). This financial assistance for nuclear energy can help grow the market in clean, emission-free jobs. Nuclear energy is an essential driver in combating climate change and can help break our reliance on fossil fuels. Nuclear is cleaner energy than coal and generates energy through fission without the harmful byproducts that fossil fuels create. Nuclear energy also requires less land use, so more energy production comes from a smaller space than other energy infrastructure.

I want to applaud Rep. McHenry for helping to make a climate-forward approach and increasing our alternative energy usage while helping to build up the economy with jobs.

Bryan Schroeder

Lewisville

