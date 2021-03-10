WLET - Buddy Osborne - FRIDAY

Energy failure

What should we make of the March 10 letter “No ‘Green New Deal’”?

The writer asks what happens to solar panels when we get six feet of snow. Well, they make these things called “shovels” and “brooms,” and as long as you sweep the snow off the panels, they keep collecting energy and storing them in these things we call “batteries.”

Then the writer blames the energy failure in Texas on wind turbines, when 80% of the state’s energy comes from fossil fuels, including his favorite, natural gas. When pipe wellheads froze, Texas’ deregulated energy producer couldn’t get natural gas to Texans’ homes.

Then he calls Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “a big-mouthed ex-bartender who considers herself better and smarter than anyone else ...”

As a teenager, Ocasio-Cortez won second prize in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair with a microbiology research project on the effect of antioxidants on the lifespan of the nematode C. elegans. She graduated cum laude from Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2011, majoring in international relations and economics. I could be wrong, but I’M guessING she’s much smarter than the letter writer.