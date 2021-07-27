WLET - Buddy Osborne

Vaccine hesitancy didn't arise overnight. It's the result of decades of former President Trump's "forgotten people," otherwise known as "deplorables," being told that the world ridiculed them, hated them and wanted to hurt them. It arose from President Ronald Reagan channeling their hatred for the federal government, which forced them to let Black people vote. It came from decades of Rush Limbaugh teaching them to guffaw about things they didn't understand. It was fed by Fox News telling them that people who object to racism are the real racists. It was encouraged by conservative preachers who insisted that the Republican Party was the Christian party and the “Democrat Party” was the Satan party and "Love your neighbor" didn't mean your inferior brown-skinned neighbor from the other side of the border.