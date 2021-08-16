 Skip to main content
WLET - Buddy Spencer
WLET - Buddy Spencer

Biden deserves criticism

Former President Trump was roundly criticized for abandoning our Kurdish allies in northern Syria in 2019. He deserved it. And President Biden deserves to be just as roundly criticized for pulling us out of Afghanistan and abandoning our allies there. How could he not know that withdrawing would lead to the catastrophic disaster we’re seeing now?

Multiple current and former officials -- including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, leader of U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie and some State Department officials -- expressed concerns about what a full withdrawal might mean for the US counter-terror mission, CNN reported in April.

He should have paid attention to his military advisers, who told him to wait.

Buddy Spencer

Winston-Salem

