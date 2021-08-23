WLET - C.J. Munson

Pompeo cut a deal

It is hard to stomach reading an immigration lawyer who writes politically motivated lies. Christine Flowers writes (“The tragedy in Afghanistan,” Aug. 21) that “until Joe Biden made the executive decision to draw down our presence with unexpected haste, the Taliban were relatively dormant.” This is utterly false.

The February 2020 Doha agreement, signed by the U.S. and the Taliban (no Afghans present), stipulated that the U.S. and NATO withdraw troops and cease military intervention. So-called conditions were set but were repeatedly disregarded by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"(Pompeo) signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban," Gen. H.R. McMaster said on a recent podcast by Bari Weiss. "The Taliban didn’t defeat us. We defeated ourselves."

As William Saleton writes in Slate, “(Pompeo) cut a deal with the Taliban to remove all American troops and to release Taliban fighters …. He vouched for the Taliban’s assurances, even as the insurgents staged hundreds of deadly attacks. And he defended the ongoing troop withdrawals, undercutting the Afghan government in its own talks with the Taliban ...”