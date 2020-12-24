 Skip to main content
WLET - C.W. "Kip" Clodfelter
An unbelievable impact

I would like to congratulate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Although he didn't have his desired effect on the election, he has had an unbelievable impact on the Christmas of so many.

Bah, humbug.

C.W. "Kip" Clodfelter

Winston-Salem

