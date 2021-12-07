WLET - Caleb Shore

Arm teachers

As school shootings grow as a bigger problem in the United States teachers and staff members in the schoolS should have a gun on standby in case of a school shooting. Teachers need to be able to protect their students in case the shooter enters the classroom.

A good example where this would be effective is the Oxford High School shooting that happened last week in Michigan. There is a video going around when the shooter attempted to get into the classroom full of kids pretending to be a cop. If he was to get into the classroom and the teacher was armed with a 9mm handgun she or he would have been able to protect those students.

The teachers would have a handgun in the classroom and it would only be available when needed. Teachers need to have a handgun on standby to protect their students and themselves in cases of a school shooting.

Caleb Shore

Thomasville