WLET - Candy Wood

The Feb. 18 front page story, "Longtime school administrator dies," about the death of Nelson Jessup brought back many memories of Nelson.
I was privileged to serve on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board for eight years and during that time got to know and admire Nelson. He was the ultimate professional in his job. He treated everyone with respect and listened carefully to what you were saying. Yet he was able to get across his points in such a respectful way that you really didn't feel that he was disagreeing with you. I think he would have done well in the diplomatic corps.
I know we had a better school system because of him. And I join with many others in mourning his passing.
Candy Wood
Winston-Salem