WLET - Carl Wilcox - SATURDAY

The new Lost Cause

Has anyone else noticed that some Southern governors who support allowing statues in their states to help us remember victims who died for the Lost Cause of slavery are now helping to create a new generation of “victims” dying in their support of the new Lost Cause: Anti-masking?

We need to capture the dying words of these ersatz heroes of the “War of Scientific Aggression” on our God-given right to die on our own terms. If we can’t smoke ourselves into fatal lung failure, then we can surely do it by taking big gasps of unfiltered COVID-filled Sturgis, S.D., air. But where is the right-wing media to document these heroes in their own words while they still can?

Where are the “victims” of COVID saying – as they are about to be intubated – “Be sure to tell Timmy that nobody made Grandpa wear a sissy-a** mask. Yup, I’m goin’ out like a man: coughin’ up blood like ol' Johnny Reb”?

Where is Tucker Carlson interviewing one of the thousands of stone masons hammering out the headstones like, “God Bless Jessie for Fighting for our Right to Die From a Preventable Cause”?

Let us wave the banners from Tallahassee to Austin – long live stupidity!

Carl Wilcox

Winston-Salem