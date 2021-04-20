WLET - Carl Wilcox - WEDNESDAY

The originalist interpretation

Many Americans including members of the NRA support “common sense” gun restriction measures such as registration. But the majority of Republican members of Congress and conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court oppose most restrictions, including registration. With respect to the Second Amendment and the rest of the Constitution, many on the right refer to themselves as Scalia-like originalists. An originalist is a person who believes that the Constitution must be interpreting by its meaning at the time of its ratification. Any other interpretation requires some significant “dancing” around the text of the Second Amendment.

Specially, the text as written clearly refers to the right to bear arms by “a well-regulated militia.” The Second Militia Act of 1792 defines a militia member as any "free able-bodied white male citizen between the ages of 18 and 45.” Since the Second Amendment applies to only militias, and the act is still in effect, non-whites, females, non-citizens or anyone younger than 18 or over 45 cannot today bear arms (own guns) using an originalist interpretation.

For some reason, many gun owners have managed to not see the words “well-regulated.” I’d bet that most opponents to any regulation could not recite the first four words of the Second Amendment.