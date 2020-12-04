WLET - Carl Wilcox

An alternate world

Some scientists suggest that we live in only one of many universes. If you don’t believe that we have left Earth and have somehow been transported to Bizarro World, read the following quotes from Sen. Lindsay Graham from 2015 and 2016. Remember that he just donated $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense.

“I want to talk to the Trump supporters for a minute. What is Donald Trump’s campaign about? He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.”

“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

“We have to reject this demagoguery, and if we don’t reject Donald Trump, we’ve lost the moral authority … to govern this great nation.”

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person then there’s probably — you’ve got a problem.”

Carl Wilcox

Winston-Salem