WLET - Carl Wilcox

At the beginning of the Biden administration, we should, as a nation, determine our priorities for many years ahead, not just the next four. The U.S. must set priorities that both parties can support.

As things stand now, President Biden will spend time and energy trying to undo former President Trump’s policies. If a Republican wins the White House in 2024, the process starts all over. The problems facing the U.S. — and the planet — are too important to have the government playing political Whack-A-Mole every four or eight years. This constant flux also creates significant problems with foreign policy. Even our allies have a difficult time making long-term plans when we keep moving our goal posts.