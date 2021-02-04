WLET - Carl Wilcox

We must plan ahead
At the beginning of the Biden administration, we should, as a nation, determine our priorities for many years ahead, not just the next four. The U.S. must set priorities that both parties can support.
As things stand now, President Biden will spend time and energy trying to undo former President Trump’s policies. If a Republican wins the White House in 2024, the process starts all over. The problems facing the U.S. — and the planet — are too important to have the government playing political Whack-A-Mole every four or eight years. This constant flux also creates significant problems with foreign policy. Even our allies have a difficult time making long-term plans when we keep moving our goal posts.
Making the problem more difficult:
- The populations of Democrats and Republicans are nearly equal.
- Over the past four years, Trump drove Republicans far to the right, making the ideological split between parties as wide as it has ever been. Republican conservatives and moderates in Congress who might “reach across the aisle” virtually disappeared.
- Republicans adopted Trump’s absolutism, making any thought of compromise between parties nearly impossible.
- A significant number of Republicans believe that Trump won the election and believe in conspiracy theories like QAnon. How can anyone negotiate with people who have lost touch with reality?