WLET - Carlos Lindo - FRIDAY

Regardless of who becomes our president, ignorance and lack of empathy and compassion won on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, people with proud ignorance, people of little context and narrow experiences, won. Resentful people who blame their failures on others. People who sacrifice equality and dignity for some more money, who sacrifice diversity for more homogeneity, who approve cruelty, who sacrifice freedom for religious dogmas, who in their profound ignorance feel threatened and arm themselves to the teeth to feel safe.