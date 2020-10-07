WLET - Carol Ashley - SATURDAY

Biden is a leader

We need a president who will display mercy, kindness and compassion toward others. Joe Biden is that person. Throughout his life, he has befriended folks from all walks of life, learning about their personal lives, their joys and their needs. We have seen how he listens to people, communicates with them and always remembers them.

Joe Biden uses personal experiences to express empathy toward others and to help solve problems. This is the kind of leader we need to combat the deadly coronavirus because our nation is fighting a war. Biden recognizes that as a leader, he needs to listen to the scientists, follow the guidelines of the experts and truthfully communicate with the American people.

He realizes we are fighting an enemy whose only purpose is to find a human host and survive. Over 200,000 Americans have died trying to fight this enemy, and over 7 million have been infected. Biden grieves for these people and will lead our country to eradicate the virus.

When he says together we can fight this war, he will not divide us into blue and red states. It will be a bipartisan effort because we are the United States of America.