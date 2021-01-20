WLET - Carol Ashley - SATURDAY

Rays of hope

With the inauguration of the Biden/Harris administration, I see rays of hope for better times in our nation. It will be an uphill battle with all the challenges facing them, but I have confidence they will guide our country toward prosperity.

Joe Biden has already communicated with us his massive plan to combat the coronavirus. He has assembled many experts, he is relying on scientific facts and he is coordinating the efforts of the federal, state and local governments to eradicate COVID-19.

Biden is leading the way for a huge stimulus and relief package to navigate the multiple economic needs of our country. There may be some who suddenly become concerned about our national debt, but now is the time to come to the aid of all who have been affected by the economic devastation facing our nation.

Biden has assembled a very capable team to address our national security concerns. This includes both domestic and international challenges. I believe he will mend fences with allies, deal with both foreign and domestic adversaries and address the many domestic needs of multiple communities.