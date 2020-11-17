WLET - Carol Ashley - WEDNESDAY

Listen and read
Thanks to Allen Johnson for his poignant Nov. 16 column: “Dear Trump voters: Help me understand why.” The questions he poses are ones many of us have pondered for five years.
How can people who seem so good, caring and honest support a man and his enablers who are exactly the opposite? Are they one-issue voters? For the life of me, I cannot figure out what one issue would be so important as to ignore what is happening to our country. Or are his supporters so wealthy that they fear their money will be taken from them to help others? Or, are they listening to only a narrow venue of media that unfortunately distorts the truth?
The success of our democracy depends on its citizens to be well informed. That means we listen and read multiple opinions. That also means we reach across the aisle and work together for the common good of all people.
Carol Ashley
Winston-Salem
