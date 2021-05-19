WLET - Carol Ashley

Learning the truth

On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked. The integrity of a fair election was threatened. Lives were put in danger and lives were lost. We must never, ever forget the insurrection and we must do everything possible to prevent another breach on our democracy.

After the 9/11 attack, a commission was formed to investigate who was responsible, why it happened and how to prevent another attack. it was met with bipartisan support. Twenty years later, another commission is needed.

There are many questions that must be answered. Our country suffered the worse assault on U.S. democracy in living memory, but the main difference is that on 9/11 we were attacked by foreigners and on Jan. 6 we were attacked from within. That makes some folks very uncomfortable. However, those who participated in the insurrection and those who aided and abetted it must be held accountable.

What exactly happened on Jan. 6? Many have tried to gaslight Americans by attempting to rewrite history and perpetuate the Big Lie. Learning the truth is imperative. Some may resist, but without truthful knowledge, our democracy many not survive another assault.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem