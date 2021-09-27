WLET - Carol Ashley

It is time

It is time for N.C. senators and representatives to be visionaries, to make an investment in our future, to think about all of their constituents, not just their big donors. It is time to stop stalling and vote yes for both the physical and the human infrastructure bills.

Some may be afraid of the cost, but remember the plan is to pay for infrastructure over the next 10 years. It is not a one-time bill. As a comparison, the proposed Pentagon budget for just 2022 is over $700 billion.

Plus, President Biden wants everyone to pay their fair share of taxes, and that revenue will help pay for the infrastructure bills.

We will all benefit from these bills: There will be improvements in such things as roads, bridges, ports and public transportation. Families will benefit with improved child care, elder care and education. Everyone will benefit from innovations to improve our environment. Our economy will benefit from a plethora of additional jobs that will be created when these bills are past.

We can remain stagnant and follow the obstructionist rules of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, or we can move forward and plan for the future, making this nation a better place for our children and grandchildren .

Carol Ashley

Winston Salem