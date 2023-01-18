WLET - Carol Ashley

The debt ceiling

With so many problems that need to be solved, raising the debt ceiling may not have been the priority of many Americans ... until once again the Republicans want to take away your rights. This time it is a very important right of senior citizens.

Did you know that Republicans are trying to leverage Medicare and Social Security, threatening to put both on the chopping block to force Democrats to agree not to raise the debt ceiling — otherwise known as paying our past bills! Social Security and Medicare taxes are an automatic payroll deduction for every person who receives a paycheck. When an employee is 30, it might be annoying, but by 62 most are very thankful for this benefit!

Please contact House representatives such as Virginia Foxx and our two senators, Thom Tills and Ted Budd. Tell them there should be no negotiation over Medicare and Social Security.

Raising the debt ceiling is the basic minimum we expect. It should be the goal of every legislator to protect our country, our economy and all working constituents. Spending cuts can be addressed, but not on the backs of those in need.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem