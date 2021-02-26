WLET - Carol Ashley

Now is the time

Half a million deaths from the coronavirus. Millions infected. It is a natural disaster that was impossible to fathom just a year ago.

Many of our Republican legislators in Washington enabled an administration that was unprepared and inept as it faced a national crisis. Many of them enabled the deniers. Now they have a chance to redeem themselves. Now is their chance to lead our country towards recovery. They should pass the $1.9 trillion recovery bill.

Yes, it will cost that much to pull everyone out of this COVID catastrophe. They cannot leave anyone behind. It is not the time to whine about the national debt. They remained silent for four years as it steadily grew. Now is the time to lend a helping hand toward everyone in our nation so we can recover and become stronger than ever.

Redeem yourselves, Republicans, and pass the Biden COVID relief bill. Be a leader for all your constituents.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem