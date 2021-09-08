WLET - Carol Eickmeyer - FRIDAY

In 1969, I found my freshman-year roommate on the floor, bleeding profusely from a "back alley" abortion. I will never forget that evening or the smell of that blood.

So rather than legalize violence against women as Texas seems to be determined to do, how about legislating that at age 13 all boys be given a reversible vasectomy and all girls be implanted with an IUD. Then put energy and money into effective sex education and free contraception, which would mostly eliminate the need for most abortions.