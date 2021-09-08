 Skip to main content
WLET - Carol Eickmeyer
An alternative

In 1969, I found my freshman-year roommate on the floor, bleeding profusely from a "back alley" abortion. I will never forget that evening or the smell of that blood.

In 1973, Roe v. Wade changed that.

So rather than legalize violence against women as Texas seems to be determined to do, how about legislating that at age 13 all boys be given a reversible vasectomy and all girls be implanted with an IUD. Then put energy and money into effective sex education and free contraception, which would mostly eliminate the need for most abortions.

Carol Eickmeyer

Winston-Salem

