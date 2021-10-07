WLET - Caroline Wright - SUNDAY

Most appreciative

My husband and I arrived at 8:30 a.m. at the Forsyth County Health Department for a 9 a.m. appointment to get our Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19. This appointment had been arranged quickly by phone as I called with a question. But I had first checked out the online form and found it to be simple enough for even a novice like me. And we received an email confirmation in about 10 seconds. From the get-go, this scheduling was easy!

Even though we were early, we were cordially greeted outside the building by a department staffer, promptly signed in and politely escorted to where we needed to be. The medical staff administering the shots was quick, kind and professional, and an attentive young National Guardsman watched over us while we sat for the requisite 15 minutes to assure that we had no adverse effects from the vaccination. (We did not ask, but assumed that he and the other National Guard members on duty were assisting because of staff shortages. Whatever the reason, they were very helpful and their presence added a sense of security.)