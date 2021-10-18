WLET - Carolyn McPherson

Repeal the authorization

The 2002 Authorization for Military Force (AUMF) is awaiting a vote for repeal in the Senate. Not to be confused with the 2001 AUMF which provides for immediate defense in case of an attack on our country, the 2002 AUMF has been used to begin and to continue wars with Iraq and Afghanistan for almost 20 years, is no longer relevant, and has produced terrible costs in both human and financial terms.

The creators of our Constitution clearly placed the responsibility for debating the need for and/or declaring war on the Congress of the United States in Article I of that document.

Sending our men and women into war should not be the decision of a single person, nor should it be done in haste. It should be debated and discussed by our representatives in Washington, the way it was written into the Constitution.

I encourage Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to take note of S.J. Res. 10 and to vote to repeal the 2002 AUMF, returning the responsibility of military force to its appropriate venue, the U.S. Congress, as the Constitution that they pledged allegiance to uphold requires.

Carolyn McPherson

Winston-Salem