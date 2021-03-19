WLET - Cayla Harris - MONDAY

I’ve read the Journal’s article on how the police shut down “Tent City," where a lot of homeless people live. The officers say they had to shut it down because these people were trespassing on private property. So many people have been trespassing throughout Winston Salem but do not get targeted by the police.

My problem in concern is not just with Winston Salem but with other cities, such as Charlotte and Los Angeles. Why shut down Tent City if these people already do not have anywhere to go? They closed homeless shelters because of COVID-19, so where do you expect them to live?

The numbers of homeless people have increased during the pandemic due to people not having the money to pay for their rent. They are not able to afford the basic living necessities because many jobs were lost when COVID first started. How would you feel if you were in their shoes, not knowing when your next meal would be or where you are going to lay your head next?

A lot of organizations have been trying to give back to the homeless by feeding and providing them with things they may need such as hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, blankets, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Other organizations try to help homeless people find jobs if they are able to and to provide them with clothes for their interviews.