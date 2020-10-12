WLET - Celeste Stanley - WEDNESDAY

For all North Carolinians
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec works for all North Carolinians and not special interest groups like her opponent claims. If Krawiec was trying to please special interest groups, why would she spend so much time pleasing and working for North Carolinians?
In the last few months during COVID-19, she has helped pass over 20 funding bills that are for Personal Protective Equipment, schools and small businesses. Would someone working for special interests champion a $35 million funding bill that provides childcare assistance so that parents are able to get back to work and be able to supply and care for their families? Would someone that is working for special interest groups champion $34 million in funding to keep North Carolinians safe by making sure there are enough COVID-19 tests and being able to successfully trace back everyone who has possibly been in contact with someone infected? Would someone that is working for special interest groups champion legislation that requires health insurance companies to provide coverage for individuals with autism? Or would someone who works for special interests cut everyone’s state income taxes and make the first $21,500 for every family in North Carolina tax free?
Why would Terri LeGrand or her supporters claim some crazy conspiracy theory when the record not only shows but proves that Krawiec works for North Carolinians?
Celeste Stanley
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!