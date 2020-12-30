WLET - Charles E. Wilson - FRIDAY

The first hundred days

President-elect Joe Biden probably has more than enough suggestions for filling his first 100 days in office. But I can’t resist making a case for action to limit global warming.

Global warming is the increase in Earth’s average surface temperature. By extracting and using fossil fuels and by cutting down forests, humans have increased levels of carbon dioxide and methane (greenhouse gases). Greenhouse gases change the balance of energy reaching Earth and the amount radiated, producing climate change (global warming). In addition to higher temperatures, the impact of global warming includes sea level rise and coastal erosion, changed rainfall patterns, more destructive storms, melting of ice caps and changes in the range of some infectious diseases.

We must work toward keeping our planet livable. The Paris agreement on climate change was negotiated and adopted by 196 countries at a United Nations conference in 2015 and took effect in 2016. The goal is to limit Earth’s temperature rise to less than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (preferably 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

Although almost all the world’s nations (188 countries) remain party to the Paris agreement, President Trump withdrew the United States, saying it would “punish the American people while enriching foreign polluters.”