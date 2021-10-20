WLET - Charles E. Wilson

To stay in power
The 14th amendment to the US Constitution requires that: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, who, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. The exclusion also applies to any state or federal office, including President."
The Jan. 6 rebellion was a direct attack on our democracy. It should be recognized as such when prosecuting the instigators, planners and participants. Forty-three presidents preceded Donald Trump, but none of them organized an insurrection to stay in power if voters chose a different candidate.
Charles E. Wilson
Winston-Salem