WLET - Charles E. Wilson

A serious warning

“The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5C.” This is a warning endorsed by editors of more than 230 of the world’s major medical journals. A recent United Nations report stated that we could reach a global temperature increase of 1.5 Centigrade degrees (2.7 Fahrenheit degrees) by the year 2030.

Oil, coal and gas are our major primary energy sources today. But they are the fossil fuels that produce carbon dioxide that contributes to climate change. Fossil fuels cause air and water pollution during their production and use. Although fracked gas produces less carbon dioxide per unit of energy, it is principally methane. Release during typical fracking operations is a powerful climate-change driver.

We must switch to clean energy to avoid a climate crisis. Electricity produced from solar and wind energy is considered clean energy. Solar has the potential to supply up to 40% of U.S. electricity within 15 years, but provides only about 3% now according to the Energy Department.