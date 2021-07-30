 Skip to main content
WLET - Charles Eades
WLET - Charles Eades

The way it is

So I see your liberal letter writers criticizing Republicans for saying that the Capitol attack was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's fault. But it is her fault. Can't they see? She's the House speaker. She's a Democrat. She's a woman. Of course it's her fault. How could it not be?

It's certainly not the fault of our wonderful President Trump. He's a Republican and a he's a man and he’s rich and anything he says is true by default. No one would blame him for anything going wrong. How could they? He wasn't responsible for those hundreds of thousands of deaths that occurred on his watch, either.

But Pelosi is responsible for anything that happens on her watch, even if she had nothing to do with it. That's what we call "just the way it is."

So your smart Democrat letter writers may as well hang it up. We've already figured out that if it's bad, it's the fault of some Democrat. If she's a woman, that's worse. That's just the way it is.

Charles Eades

Winston-Salem

