WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

Suppressing votes

The March 13 Journal column, “The Republican War against democracy,” by Byron Williams deserves a thank-you. It is a clear description of a party without policies or programs that can only win elections by state legislatures passing sweeping voter suppression laws.

The column reminded me of the North Carolina voter suppression trial that began July 12, 2015, in Winston-Salem at the Hiram H. Ward Federal Building. The voter suppression legislation was prompted by the 2013 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn section 4 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Section 4 required federal approval of any changes in state voting laws in 9 states that included North Carolina.

Shortly after the overturn of Section 4, the N.C. Legislature immediately reduced the number of early voting days from 17 to 10, eliminated the policy that allowed registering to vote and casting a vote on the same day, established racially gerrymandered districts, and passed stringent ID requirements. The legislation was challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice, the state NAACP and the League of Women Voters.