WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

Conservative, not authoritarian

Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, Sens. Margaret Chase Smith, Everett Dirksen, Bob Dole, Alan Simpson, John McCain, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Govs. James Martin and James Holshouser. In my judgment, most of these politicians were conservative but not authoritarian. They were influential Republicans who put democracy first.

I am a Democrat who believes in a strong two-party system with appropriate checks and balances. We desperately need the debates and bargaining that are vital to a robust, well-functioning democracy. Name-calling and libelous accusations have replaced respectful debates.

Those days of respectful debates and bargaining are gone because the present Republican Party is not concerned with what is best for the people. It seems to me that maintaining control and power are more important than insuring our democracy will continue to exist.