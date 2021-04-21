WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

Indispensable

The entire world has been consumed by COVID-19 for over a year, and it is my understanding that many epidemiologists have compared the ravages of this pandemic to the 1918 Influenza pandemic that also swept the entire world. To be sure, COVID has altered our lives and dictated changes in routine behaviors more than anything in my life time.

The Winston-Salem Journal continues to be an indispensable source of information during this unsettling disruption of our lives. Our hometown paper has provided regular updates of the horrible statistics as well as the heroic acts of health providers. We readers became better acquainted with the experts such as Dr. Mandy Cohen of the Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest School of Medicine and Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County Public Health Director. There have been executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper and cameo appearances from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The Journal also keeps us informed of the crucial medical services necessary in our management of this pandemic. There are regular announcements of times and locations for testing and vaccinations.