WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

Egregious behaviors
I would hope we are in the last days of President Trump’s reign as a reckless, self-centered, autocratic, ill-informed commander in chief. His various misdeeds are reported every day in the Journal, especially on the opinion pages. My list of grievances of his most egregious behaviors include:
• Making military decisions without collaboration with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
• Violating the Emolument Clause of the Constitution (Article 1, Section 9) with impunity.
• Contradicting our professional agencies concerning the management of COVID-19.
• Declaring mass voter fraud with no supporting evidence.
• Pardoning convicted friends who have committed serious crimes.
• Failing to denounce white supremacists.
• Refusing to agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he is not elected.
These indiscretions are chronicled routinely in our news media with no attempts to censure Trump by either of the legislative bodies. I assume the Democrats in the House of Representatives surrendered all authority after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to find Trump guilty of the impeachment charges.
To argue that Trump should never have been elected is a waste of time and energy, because he was in fact elected. Our government is in shambles and is essentially rudderless, but we must restrain our criticism of Trump. We knew who he was before he was nominated. The Republican Party must bear the responsibility for our country’s present condition. The members of the party have done nothing to censure or in any way confront Trump for his “crimes and misdemeanors.”
Charles Francis Wilson
Winston-Salem
