 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Charles Francis Wilson
0 Comments

WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

  • 0

A significant contribution

Eugene Robinson made a significant contribution to the critical race theory discussion in his June 30 column “Republicans and critical race theory.” He wrote the following in the last paragraph: “This nation can be redeemed — but not without first acknowledging the need for redemption.”

Racism was woven into the fabric of our nation’s history even before we became a nation. We cannot deny that reality. The moral burden we all bear is that since 1619, we have never reached the ideal of equity for all. President Lincoln abolished slavery, but Reconstruction failed and the Confederacy unofficially won the Civil War by establishing decades of Jim Crow laws, restrictions and customs that included never investigating the lynchings of thousands of Black citizens. Even with the celebrated passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Bill and 1965 Voting Rights Bill, Black citizens are still faced with legislated voter suppression.

Our education must include the realities of racism in our nation’s past and present as well as the noble attempts to rectify the inequities. Education of racism can promote empathy and perhaps for some a desire to learn more and join the efforts to realize the aspirations of our Founding Fathers. The truth is sometimes shocking and terrifying, but if faced courageously, the truth can set us free of our willful ignorance, irrational fears and in some instances toxic hatred. Comprehensive, objective and age-appropriate instruction about racism in our nation is essential to the well-being of all citizens.

Charles Francis Wilson

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News