WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

A significant contribution

Eugene Robinson made a significant contribution to the critical race theory discussion in his June 30 column “Republicans and critical race theory.” He wrote the following in the last paragraph: “This nation can be redeemed — but not without first acknowledging the need for redemption.”

Racism was woven into the fabric of our nation’s history even before we became a nation. We cannot deny that reality. The moral burden we all bear is that since 1619, we have never reached the ideal of equity for all. President Lincoln abolished slavery, but Reconstruction failed and the Confederacy unofficially won the Civil War by establishing decades of Jim Crow laws, restrictions and customs that included never investigating the lynchings of thousands of Black citizens. Even with the celebrated passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Bill and 1965 Voting Rights Bill, Black citizens are still faced with legislated voter suppression.