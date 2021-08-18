 Skip to main content
WLET - Charles Francis Wilson
WLET - Charles Francis Wilson

Defining 'conservative'

Often there are contributors to The Reader’s Forum who criticize the Opinion page for reflecting and favoring “liberal” perspectives even though their criticism is published for all to read. There are also numerous columnists who are considered conservative whose opinions are published regularly.

Frankly, I do not know how to define the terms “liberal” and “conservative.” For instance, I believe that all persons regardless of race, age, gender, sexual orientation and national origin are to be treated equally in terms of status, rights and opportunities. To me equality for all is neither liberal nor conservative. Promoting equality for all is essential in forming “a more perfect union.”

Also, including carefully researched, age-appropriate information about racism in our country in the public school history curricula is neither conservative nor liberal. Such history would include the horrifying reality of slavery in our nation as well as the heroic efforts to correct the mistakes of our forebears plus proposals for future efforts.

The most perplexing issue about what is conservative is the current Republican Party declaring that “Republican” automatically means conservative. What do widespread efforts to gerrymander state political districts designed to maintain Republican control have to do with being conservative? How is the privatization of public schools a conservative cause that benefits all citizens? How does voter suppression promote conservative values? How do traditional Republican conservative values (eg. free enterprise, private ownership and socially traditional ideas) account for the nomination of grifter Donald Trump as the Republican candidate for president?

Charles Francis Wilson

Winston-Salem

