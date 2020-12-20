WLET - Charles H. Swanson

Explain herself

To say we as a nation are experiencing "something" that is exceptional in our national political history would be an understatement. I'm confident as a representative of the Fourth Estate you understand your responsibility to that office and your people.

Last week our elected representative, Virginia Foxx, signed on with over 100 other Republicans to a baseless lawsuit to overturn the vote count of four of our several states and, in so doing, disenfranchise some 20 million fellow citizens ("Moving right along ..." Dec. 20). As the editor of our Fourth Estate I hereby call upon you to call upon Foxx to meet with her constituency in the Fifth Congressional District and explain her actions in this matter.

Sedition is a serious matter and if that is what her actions constitute she should be recalled. But first she should explain herself. With hope, you will agree.

Charles H. Swanson

Winston-Salem